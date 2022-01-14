This week, there were ten good news stories, ranging from tear-free onions to Rose Ayling-Ellis’s sign language triumph.

From tear-free onions to Rose Ayling-Ellis’s sign language triumph, there are ten good news stories this week.

Following a campaign by EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, who won the most recent BBC series, the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ live UK tour will include British Sign Language (BSL) interpreters at every show.

Producers are providing a registered interpreter for each of the 33 shows across the UK, who will appear on two large screens either side of the stage, allowing deaf people to sit almost anywhere in the venues and fully enjoy the event.

It will be the first arena touring show in the UK to feature a BSL interpreter at every show.

The late poet and 36-book author is the first black woman to be featured on a US quarter.

The new coin, which went into circulation on Monday, depicts Angelou with her arms outstretched, a flying bird, and the rising sun behind her.

The image of Angelou is “inspired by her poetry and symbolic of the way she lived,” according to the US Mint. Angelou was the author of I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, a book about racial discrimination she faced as a child.

Waitrose will start selling sweet “tearless” onions next week.

The vegetable, known as Sunions, was created after 30 years of cross-breeding less pungent onion strains and comes with a guarantee that “not a single tear” will be shed while chopping.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the rock band, and Royal Mail has announced a special set of stamps to commemorate the occasion.

The 12 commemorative designs depict some of the Rolling Stones’ most famous performances, including their London Hyde Park show on July 5, 1969, Knebworth show in August 1976, and Rotterdam show in August 1995.

The stamps, which will go on sale next Thursday, were created in collaboration with Royal Mail and Ronnie Wood, Sir Mick Jagger, and Keith Richards, the band’s surviving members.

The discovery of a new species of coral off the coast of Scotland has reawakened scientific interest in the deep sea’s biodiversity.

In a deepwater basin off Scotland’s north-west coast, “Pseudumbellula scotiae” was discovered growing at depths of up to 2,000 meters.

