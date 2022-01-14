This weekend, a winter storm is expected to bring dangerous ice and snow from the Dakotas to the Northeast – see how you’ll be affected.

This weekend, a winter storm is expected to bring dangerous ice and snow from the Dakotas to the Northeast – find out how you’ll be affected.

Over the weekend, the major storm will pass through the Midwest, South, and East of the United States, leading up to Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The winter storm, dubbed “Storm Izzy” by the Weather Channel, will move from North Dakota to northern Georgia and then up to Maine, according to the news organization.

According to the report, widespread cold air and an “active jet stream plunging southward across two-thirds” of the United States will move in four days from the Northern Plains to New England.

Storm Izzy is expected to travel in a U-shaped path, prompting the National Weather Service to issue winter storm warnings, advisories, and watches for parts of the Midwest and South.

On Sunday night, the storm could produce a major bomb cyclone or nor’easter, which could hit New York City.

“A lot can change in the next few days,” Dave Dombek, a senior meteorologist at Accuweather, told The New York Post, “but given what we’re seeing right now, that’s our thinking — that there will certainly be enough snow at least for a long enough period of time that it will mess up travel.”

“It will be significant enough to disrupt roads and travel, and it could be a complete disaster for a period of time.”

New York City, according to Dombek, has a 20% chance of getting more than six inches of snow.

“The colder it is at the start of the storm and the longer it can stay cold, the more snow we’re going to get,” the meteorologist told The Washington Post.

“If we’re in the’mostly snow’ zone, we’re looking at much higher amounts,” he added.

That doesn’t seem likely right now, but it’s still possible.”

“Snow will continue to spread southeastward during the day from the Northern Plains into parts of Minnesota, Iowa, and eastern Nebraska,” according to the Weather Channel for Friday.

Some of those areas could get a lot of snow.

“Snow should eventually taper off in North Dakota, South Dakota, and much of Minnesota on Friday night, but it will continue – heavy in spots – over eastern Nebraska, Iowa, northern Missouri, northeast Kansas, and western Illinois through the night.”

“Rain turning to snow in southern Missouri, southeast Kansas, and northeast Oklahoma is possible.”

Snow is expected to move south through southern Missouri, southern Illinois, western Kentucky, eastern Kansas, eastern Oklahoma, and southern Arkansas on Saturday.

