This weekend, a winter storm is expected to hit central Pennsylvania.

This weekend, Central Pennsylvania will be hit by a winter storm.

More winter weather is headed for Pennsylvania this weekend, with sleet, freezing rain, and possibly four to eight inches of snow.

According to the National Weather Service, up to 60% of the accumulating snow is expected to fall starting Sunday evening.

The next best chance (nearly 20%) is for 2-4 inches, with an even lower chance of getting more than 8 inches, according to AccuWeather.

Martin Luther King Jr. will be caught in a snowstorm.

Rain and snow are expected before 1 p.m., with a chance of less than a half-inch of new snow accumulation.

Snowfall is expected to begin at 8 p.m., with the largest amount of snow falling at 9 p.m., according to AccuWeather.

Snowfall accumulation chart from AccuWeather

Despite the fact that several reports are making bold predictions about this weekend’s storm, Meteorologist David Martin believes Pennsylvania will get the most accurate forecast on Sunday morning because there are still so many variables.

