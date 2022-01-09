This weekend, PennDOT advises motorists to drive slowly.

PennDOT advises motorists to take it easy this weekend.

Because icy roads are expected across the state this weekend, PennDOT officials are advising motorists to keep an eye on weather forecasts and postpone unnecessary travel.

The transportation agency issued a statement on Friday in response to the first snowstorm of the year, which dumped three to seven inches of snow across Central Pennsylvania on Thursday night.

PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said in the announcement, “We are prepared and will work before and throughout the storm.”

“Any icing is difficult because rain will wash away some of the material, and ice is less visible to drivers than snow.”

PennDOT reported 301 crashes on snowy, slushy, or ice-covered roads last winter, with four deaths and 143 injuries.

Aggressive driving behaviors, such as speeding or making careless lane changes, were noted in the multiple collisions, according to the report.

If travel is necessary, PennDOT advises drivers to exercise caution, slow down, and be aware of changing weather conditions.

Roads that appear wet may be icy due to the freezing temperatures.

Approaching bridges and highway ramps requires extra caution.

Non-perishable food, water, first-aid supplies, warm clothing, a blanket, a cell phone charger, and a small snow shovel should be prepared or restocked in drivers’ emergency kits.

Furthermore, officials with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency are warning residents that ice could cause trees to fall on power lines, resulting in unexpected power outages.

If residents lose power, the EPA advises against using gas-fired appliances to heat their homes because they can release poisonous carbon monoxide into the air.

According to PennDOT, drivers must immediately slow down, increase their following distance, and avoid distractions when driving on snow or ice-covered roads.

Temporary speed limits or vehicle restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website, and smartphone apps if conditions warrant them.

On the website, motorists can also sign up for personalized alerts.

511PA can be used to monitor road conditions.

