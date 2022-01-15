This week’s top stories include Chinese spy threats and a new name for midget gems.

This week’s top stories range from Chinese spy threats to a new name for midget gems.

Finally, Paris welcomes British visitors back.

YouTube, according to a global coalition of 80 fact-checking organizations, is not doing enough to prevent the spread of misinformation on the platform.

The groups have written a joint letter to Susan Wojcicki, the Google-owned platform’s CEO, requesting that anti-vaccine videos and election disinformation be taken more seriously.

“YouTube is allowing unscrupulous actors to use its platform to manipulate and exploit others, as well as organize and fundraise for their own purposes.”

The letter, which was signed by the Washington Post’s fact-checking team, among others, states that “current measures are proving insufficient.”

After fears that they would be spied on by the Chinese government, Team GB athletes and staff will be given temporary phones at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The British Olympic Association (BOA) has also issued a warning against athletes and staff using their own phones, citing concerns that the authorities may install spyware to extract personal information or track future activity.

“We’ve given athletes and staff practical advice so that they can make their own decisions about whether or not to bring their personal devices to the Games,” a BOA spokesperson said.

We’ve provided temporary devices for them to use if they don’t want to bring their own.”

After a campaigner warned that the name Midget Gems might offend those with dwarfism, Marks and Spencer renamed them Mini Gems.

Dr. Erin Pritchard, who suffers from achondroplasia, has been lobbying stores and the manufacturer to change the candy’s name.

“The term’midget’ is a form of hate speech, and it contributes to the prejudice that people with dwarfism face on a daily basis,” she continued.

“In order for things to change for the better, we need to raise awareness about this specific word.”

In a major setback for Prime Minister David Cameron, Jonathan Van-Tam resigned as Deputy Chief Medical Officer in England.

The top doctor, who has been a key figure throughout the pandemic and Boris Johnson’s most effective communicator on Covid, has informed senior health officials that he will resign and leave the government at the end of March.

His secondment to the Department of Health from the is the official reason for his departure.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

