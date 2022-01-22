This week’s top stories include Prince Harry’s visit to the United Kingdom and Daniel Radcliffe’s performance as Weird Al Yankovic.

This week’s top stories range from Prince Harry’s visit to the United Kingdom to Daniel Radcliffe’s performance as Weird Al Yankovic.

Aldi, on the other hand, is using facial age estimation technology to sell alcohol and cigarettes.

Prince Harry has requested a judicial review of the Home Office’s decision to deny him and his family the ability to pay for their own police protection while in the UK.

The Duke of Sussex wants to bring his two-year-old son Archie and seven-month-old daughter Lilibet to the UK for a visit from the United States, but a legal representative said they are “unable to return to his home” because it is too dangerous.

They went on to say that the Duke of Sussex preferred to fund his own police protection rather than “impose on the British taxpayer.”

In a new biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the Harry Potter star will play cult musician “Weird Al” Yankovic.

Yankovic is best known for songs like ‘Eat It’ (a parody of Michael Jackson’s ‘Beat It’), ‘Another One Rides The Bus’ (from Queen’s ‘Another One Bites The Dust’), and Amish Paradise (from Coolio’s Gangsta’s Paradise).

The film, which begins production next month, is produced by Will Ferrell and Adam McKay’s Funny Or Die and will be released by streaming service Roku.

Roberta Metsola, a Maltese lawyer, was elected president of the European parliament for the first time in 20 years.

Metsola, the European Parliament’s youngest-ever president and a member of the centre-right European People’s Party, was elected with a comfortable majority to serve a two-and-a-half-year term.

When government offices are relocated from Jakarta to East Kalimantan on Borneo, Indonesia plans to name its new capital Nusantara, which means “archipelago.”

After it was discovered that the island of Java, where the capital is currently located, was suffering from pollution, overcrowding, and was sinking rapidly due to overextraction of groundwater, the idea of moving the capital was first proposed in 2019.

The move will cost an estimated 466 trillion rupiah (£23.8 billion) and will be one of the largest infrastructure projects ever undertaken by the Indonesian government.

As the cost of living crisis worsens, the UK’s inflation rate rose to 5.4% in December, the highest level in nearly 30 years.

The consumer price index is shown in figures from the Office for National Statistics.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

8 interesting stories this week, from Prince Harry’s UK visit to Daniel Radcliffe playing Weird Al Yankovic