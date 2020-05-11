This will be the face-to-face incorporation of the officers of the Board to their jobs

The Ministry of Finance and Public Administrations of Castilla-La Mancha has issued a resolution establishing organizational and preventive measures in the reinstatement of public employees of the General Administration to workplaces, a process that will have as keys protect the health of workers and avoid infections by Covid-19 and that will begin with the entry of the province where the workplace is located in the

phase 1 of de-escalation

.

This is established in the resolution of the General Directorate of Public Function, which has been issued after consultation with the Sectoral Committee on Occupational Safety and Health of the General Administration, meeting electronically last Friday, and which will be adapted at all times to what have the competent health authority, has informed the Board in a press release.

The resolution determines a gradual and progressive reincorporation to the work centers, in such a way that the personnel with an individual office will be the first to return, doing so the day after the province in which they provide services enters phase 1 of the plan for the transition to the new normal.

The week following that entrance to the province in phase 1, public employees who share offices or rooms will reincorporate, being the direct attention to the public personnel who will reincorporate last, which will do so when the competent health authority authorizes the population access to public sector buildings and facilities.

A generic planning that has exceptions depending on the different circumstances that the staff has, such as being in charge of children under 14 years of age or older dependents affected by the closure of day centers, services for the promotion of personal autonomy, centers occupational, training and early care for people with disabilities.

In addition, the personnel who are in any of the groups classified as vulnerable groups for the Covid-19 may be reinstated when the health authority decrees the start of the new normal phase, unless they want to do so voluntarily; while the personnel who provide services in closed centers will return when the health authority determines the opening of the same, although the incorporation of essential personnel may be agreed to carry out administrative preparatory, cleaning or conditioning tasks.

Until each public employee can join their workplace, they will continue to provide services in the non-contact modality, as they have been doing up to now.

Likewise, in general, any employee or public employee who presents symptoms that may be associated with Covid-19 should not go to the workplace and contact the attention telephone number 900 23 23 23 or their health center or office. local and follow their instructions.

Promotions

Preventive measures

On the other hand, the resolution of the General Directorate of Public Function establishes the different preventive and organizational measures that must be developed by the bodies responsible for the work centers so that this reincorporation process is carried out at all times protecting the health of employees public.

These preventive measures are defined as general lines of action, without prejudice to the fact that the different ministries and autonomous bodies adopt, in their respective work centers, those actions that they consider appropriate based on the specific activities that are carried out in them. .

In this way, in general, it is determined that, in order to avoid crowds in the hours of entry and exit, the flexibility of the working day may be established, the distribution of the daily working day may be authorized or the work shifts may be reorganized.

In line with the ‘Guide to good practices in the workplace’ of the Ministry of Health, the resolution of the Ministry of Finance and Public Administrations establishes between the main measures to be adopted in the workplace respecting the social distancing of two meters, take care of hand hygiene, provide information on the correct washing and disinfection of hands, follow the rules of respiratory etiquette, enable one direction of entry and one of exit in access to work centers and continue with the transfer through each user’s computer.

In addition, the premises will be periodically ventilated; waste management will be adapted; The cleaning and disinfection of the work centers will be extreme, paying special attention to the common areas, elements and equipment, and the capacity of cafes and automatic sales areas will be limited, once it is opened. of the elevators. Likewise, work meetings will be avoided, promoting the use of videoconferencing.

Attention to the public

As for the work centers that pay attention to the public, the resolution determines that telephone and telematic attention will be prioritized. Likewise, the capacity of users must be limited by means of access control measures at the entrance or by establishing appointment systems to guarantee interpersonal distance.

In addition, these centers will ensure the protection of public employees and users with the provision of physical barriers and the reinforcement of the hygienic measures of the screen, counter or table. .