This winter, here are some tips for saving money on your heating bill.

This winter, here are some suggestions for lowering your heating bill.

It is common knowledge that harsh winters can result in high heating bills.

Aside from the cold weather, there are other factors, such as inefficient home heating, that can make your home feel colder.

Here’s what you need to know to keep your heating bills down this winter.

You may be unknowingly spending more money on heating your home if your thermostat is set too high.

Reduce the temperature of your home by a few degrees and see if it is still comfortable.

Those few degrees could save you anywhere from 5% to 10% on your heating bills.

It may also be beneficial to invest in a programmable thermostat, which allows you to set the thermostat to run only when people are present, preventing you from wasting money on heating an empty house.

Poor insulation in the attic or walls makes it difficult to keep heat in your home.

If your heater is on all day and your house isn’t getting any warmer, you’re most likely dealing with inadequate insulation.

This problem can be solved by looking into home heating insulation.

In some cases, your home may only require additional insulation.

However, if your insulation has been damaged by water or is infested with pests, a complete replacement may be required.

Electric furnaces may keep your house warm and cozy, but they are also very costly to run.

The reason for this is that electricity is more expensive than natural gas or propane, so if you decide to heat your home with electricity, your electric bill will rise.

However, there is one way to cut your heating costs.

According to Bob Vila, you can do this by simply changing the air filters every other month, because a furnace works harder to suck air through a clogged filter.

Check the age of your furnace as well, as most furnaces have a 25-year lifespan.

PSEandamp;G, JCPandamp;L, Elizabethtown Gas, and Atlantic City Electric all offer free in-home energy audits.

They'll come to your house and conduct an audit, after which they'll give you recommendations on how to save money.

