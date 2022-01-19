This year, 22 million Britons are considering changing jobs.

According to LinkedIn’s research, UK workers are more comfortable having the dreaded’money talk.’

22 million British workers are looking for a new challenge this year and are planning to change jobs.

According to new research from LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network, increased confidence may be driving a desire among the UK workforce to change jobs, with nearly two-thirds (67%) considering a change this year – the highest figure among European workers – and one in five actively looking.

According to the study, Gen Z has the greatest desire for change in 2022, with nearly eight out of ten (77%) considering making the switch.

More than a third of workers (37%) want to change jobs in order to increase their pay.

Despite the fact that some people believe a higher salary would persuade them to leave their current employer, nearly half (45%) believe a salary increase would persuade them to stay.

A better work-life balance is also important to 3 out of 10 job seekers (29%) and nearly a third of women (32%) compared to just a quarter (24%) of men, implying that women will continue to be the most vocal advocates for flexible working.

According to LinkedIn’s research, UK workers are feeling more confident about having the dreaded’money talk,’ with over half (56%) feeling confident enough to push for a promotion or new job opportunities at work, up from 20% before the pandemic.

Men, on the other hand, are more likely to inquire (65%), while just over half (51%) of female workers surveyed said the same.

Working remotely has been a boon for over a quarter (27%) of introverts, as their confidence has grown in their own space and away from the office.

In fact, a third of workers (33%) say they’re more confident in their ability to find a new job since working remotely became the norm, and three out of ten (30%) say they’d be more confident in asking for flexible hours now.

However, while the majority of Britons are confident in their ability to search further afield for a new job, nearly one-fifth (19%) of job seekers are still nervous when reading job descriptions.

