This year, 32 people have been killed by police in Canada, according to a report.

This year, 32 people have died as a result of police shootings in Canada, according to a report.

Despite calls for change, the number of victims is still high.

Calls for change grew louder Monday after a report revealed that 64 people were shot by Canadian cops in the 11 months leading up to November, with 32 of them killed.

“The unrelenting nature of this problem concerns me greatly,” said Temitope Oriola, a criminology professor at the University of Alberta who served as an advisor when Alberta’s Police Act was reviewed.

The figures were compiled by The Canadian Press from a variety of sources because police information can be difficult to obtain in a timely manner.

The report found that after 60 people were shot and 36 of them were killed in 2020, there was little change.

The figures prompted a demand for more information on police shootings.

A one-year-old boy died in December after police shot at the vehicle he was riding in in the province of Ontario.

Young men accounted for the majority of mortality rates in both years, with people of color accounting for the largest proportion of those.

More than half of the people killed in the 17 shootings were Indigenous, while 17 percent were black.

There is no doubt that police are forced to use firearms in some situations, according to Oriola, but the number of firearms used per capita in many other countries, such as the United States, is still low.

Weapons were used in 81% of the shootings, with 52% having a knife or other weapon and 31% having a gun.

Oriola, on the other hand, believes that the number of police shootings is still excessive.

In six of the shootings, police were dispatched to conduct a wellness check, which involves a person who is acting erratically, may be suffering from a mental illness, and is armed.

Four people were killed in six of those incidents, prompting calls for better police training and mental health services.

A national data base is needed to keep track of police shootings, according to Akwasi Owusu-Bempah, an assistant professor of policing at the University of Toronto.

“What we need from the agencies that collect this information is better data collection, better data reporting, and more transparency,” he said.