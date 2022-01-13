This year, a new airline will fly to popular Indian destinations on a regular basis.

This year, a new airline will launch scheduled flights to popular Indian destinations.

When service to the subcontinent begins, Hans Airways has secured an Airbus A330 jet.

The first aircraft has been secured for a start-up airline that plans to connect the United Kingdom to destinations in India.

Hans Airways, the country’s newest airline, has announced that it has signed a Letter of Intent for an Airbus A330-200 (MSN 950) in preparation for scheduled flights to India later this year.

The plane has been in service with a major European airline since 2008 and is configured in a two-cabin layout, with 275 economy and 24 premium economy seats for Hans Airways.

When executives realized there was a high demand for regular flights serving Indian communities in Europe and North America, they decided to start their own airline.

The first flights will leave Birmingham Airport for India’s second and third cities.

“We are ecstatic to have reached this significant milestone in our two-year journey,” Hans Airways CEO Satnam Saini said.

“Our scheduled operations are based on the Airbus A330, a popular and spacious long-haul widebody that’s also great for cargo, and we’re grateful to everyone who helped us ratify this agreement at the start of the year.”

Training for the flight crew has already begun.

Hans Airways promises to offer good value for money fares as well as excellent service, in-flight entertainment, and catering.

