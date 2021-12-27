This year, i readers are thankful for bus passes, the NHS, a warm home, and the fact that they will live to see 2021.

We asked writers and broadcasters what they were grateful for this year during this reflective time of winter.

“The people who leave deliveries, or drive buses, or sweep our streets, or collect our garbage,” Sir Michael Palin said.

Lady Antonia Fraser was overjoyed at the birth of her two new great-grandchildren last month.

The author stated, “Great-grandchildren are miraculous links with history.”

Francesca Simon, author of Horrid Henry, was grateful for her Tibetan spaniel, Louis, who gets her out of the house every day.

For my part, I’m grateful to live close to my parents and brother, whom I enjoy seeing even when they mock me mercilessly.

I’m also grateful for my friends’ generosity, as well as the man from the corner shop who chased me down the road with the bread and milk I’d forgotten.

Readers share what they’re grateful for in this section.

I am grateful to have reached the age of 80 and to be living in a lovely, warm, and dry flat.

Housing assistance, the NHS, and my free bus pass are all things for which I am grateful.

Susan SmallwoodBoston Spa, West YorkshireI am grateful to be in a lovely village with a sky full of red kites to fill me with the joy of living.

After 52 years of marriage (with all of the ups and downs), I am eternally grateful to my husband, who has had to deal with far more sickness than health, with more than 40 years of Crohn’s disease and now a relatively sudden diagnosis of chronic kidney disease.

Sally MorrisonBognor Regis He has been so patient with everything that comes with these illnesses and has maintained a constant positive attitude.

The eastern Scottish Borders are very rural, and our population is dispersed.

The Borders General Hospital is more than 20 miles away for many disabled people.

Borders Community Transport, a volunteer organization, has been a godsend for me.

They have a lot of experience, are good at what they do, and are pleasant to be around.

I would have had a lot of trouble if it hadn’t been for their assistance.

