This year, millennials will spend nearly (dollar)1,000 on holiday parties, according to a study.

Many people enjoy going all out during the holiday season, especially when there are parties to attend.

However, the millennial generation takes the cake when it comes to going out the most.

According to a survey conducted and published by LendingTree, millennials planning to host holiday parties this season will spend nearly (dollar)1,000 ((dollar)981 to be precise).

With (dollar)721.20, Gen Xers are a close second, followed by Gen Zers with (dollar)454.20.

The most money millennial hosts spend on parties is on food and drink, with 89 percent admitting that this is where the majority of their budget goes.

Another 60% spend the most money on gifts for guests and decorations, while only 16% of the over 2,000 people polled say it goes toward invitations.

Guests spend an average of (dollar)213 on a gift for their hosts, with a nice bottle of wine or other form of alcohol being the most popular gift.

In general, LendingTree discovered that roughly 30% of the American population will be hosting holiday festivities this December, with 40% stating that they will attend one, which is a fantastic contrast to last year’s Christmas season.

While going all out for parties is fun, LendingTree advises staying within your budget if you don’t want gray hair when it comes time to pay your bills.

Matt Schulz, Chief Credit Analyst at LendingTree, says, “The oldest, simplest advice is still the best.”

“Take the time to compare prices, and you’ll almost certainly save more than a few dollars.”

Have a wonderful holiday season!