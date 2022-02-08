This year, Pennsylvania will receive federal funding to clean up an abandoned mine.

Pennsylvania will receive federal funds to clean up abandoned mines this year.

The US Department of the Interior announced Monday that Pennsylvania is eligible for a boost in funding from the federal infrastructure law this year to clean up lands and waterways damaged by abandoned coal mines.

Because it has the largest inventory of abandoned mine land problem areas in the country, Pennsylvania’s nearly (dollar)245 million allocation dwarfs every other state.

This fiscal year, West Virginia is the second-largest recipient, with nearly (dollar)141 million available.

The funding announced on Monday is more than three times the average annual grant awarded to Pennsylvania.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, abandoned mine land grants from the federal government have averaged (dollar)65.5 million per year over the last five years.

The initial funding is part of a total of (dollar)11.3 billion set aside in the infrastructure bill for abandoned mine cleanup over a 15-year period.

Nearly (dollar)4 billion is expected to be allocated to Pennsylvania.

The funds will be used to clean up the remnants of mines that were abandoned prior to 1977, such as waste heaps, underground fires, and mines that emit methane, a potent greenhouse gas.

According to the Interior Department, the infrastructure bill prioritizes funding for projects that employ dislocated coal industry workers.

During a visit to northeastern Pennsylvania last month, Secretary Deb Haaland confirmed that the funds can also be used to build and maintain acid mine drainage treatment facilities, which are critical to restoring life to orange-stained rivers.

Historically, Pennsylvania’s 5,500 miles of mine-damaged streams have received far less federal grant money than abandoned mine sites that pose the greatest threat to human safety, such as waste piles and tunnels on the verge of collapsing.

Bob Casey, D-Pa., said he’s pushing for more flexibility for states to use infrastructure funds to address acid mine drainage, such as through set-aside accounts that fund treatment facilities’ operations in perpetuity.

“The funds will address the dangers of abandoned mines while also supporting new, well-paying jobs, economic recovery, and community revitalization,” Tom Wolf said.

The new funding comes on top of the annual grants Pennsylvania receives from a trust funded by coal companies and based on their current output.

The infrastructure bill extended the trust fund until 2034 while lowering the per-ton fee.

