Now that December has arrived, it’s officially time to buy a Christmas tree.

While you may have chuckled at those who got theirs last month, the lines at tree yards across Glasgow may make you regret waiting until now.

This season, there are many places in the city selling real trees – and, let’s face it, nothing beats the look and smell of a real one.

If you want to avoid the crowds, you can even have your tree delivered if you buy it from the right place.

Edenmill Farm is located in Blanefield.

While buying a pre-cut Christmas tree is convenient, have you ever wanted to cut your own?

You can do just that at Edenmill Farm, which is about a 40-minute drive from the city center.

You’ll be sent out into the fields to choose your perfect tree between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on any weekend before December 19.

If that sounds like too much trouble, Edenmill also sells pre-chopped Nordmann Firs, which you can pick up or have delivered.

Their website has more information.

Drakemire Business Park is a business park in Drakemire, Scotland.

Xmas Trees Glasgow has a selection of locally sourced, carefully selected Nordmann Fir, Fraser Fir, and Lodgepole Pines.

They “select the best of the farmer’s crop, harvesting as late in the season as possible, ensuring you get beautiful color and great needle retention for your Christmas tree,” according to their website.

All of Xmas Trees Glasgow’s trees come with Free Local Delivery in the Glasgow area.

On their website, you can find more information.

Bishopbriggs, 100 Crowhill Rd

Visit Real Christmas Trees Glasgow in Bishopbriggs between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to look at their selection of Nordmann Fir, Fraser Fir, and Potted Trees.

Half whiskey barrels, as well as more traditional stands, are available for purchase.

It also comes with free delivery.

