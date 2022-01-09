This year’s Golden Globes will not be streamed live due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

This year’s Golden Globes will not be broadcast live due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which hosts the Golden Globes, says, ‘This year’s event will be a private event and will not be live-streamed.’

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

The Golden Globes will not be streamed live this year due to an increase in coronavirus cases and criticism of the event’s organizers’ lack of diversity.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which hosts the Golden Globes, announced on Twitter early Friday that “this year’s event will be a private event and will not be live-streamed.”

The organization added, “We will provide real-time updates on winners on the Golden Globes website and our social media.”

Due to the recent pandemic surge, the group said on Tuesday that “health and safety remain a top priority.”

“There will be no audience on January 9th,” the statement said, outlining additional COVID-19 precautions such as proof of vaccination and booster shot, as well as a negative PCR test within 48 hours, and requiring all visitors to be masked and socially distanced.

The statement added, “There will be no red carpet.”

Last May, NBC, which had broadcast the Golden Globes since 1996, announced that it would no longer broadcast the show in 2022.

The moves come after recent decisions by Warner Bros. and other major Hollywood studios.

Studios, Netflix, and Amazon Studios are all expected to cut ties with the event organizer.

An investigation by the Los Angeles Times last year revealed financial and ethical lapses in the organization, and some of Hollywood’s most powerful publicists have claimed that their celebrity clients were subjected to racist and sexist behavior by the organization’s members and staff, as well as being denied the ability to promote their work on minority-driven projects.

In comparison to the 10,000-strong membership of the group that votes on the Academy Awards, the group already had a long-held reputation for being easily swayed by awards-seekers.

The 78-year-old organization also announced a series of reforms in November of last year, ranging from membership and governance to diversity and ethics.