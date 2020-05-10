This yoga sequence serves as a full body stretch without irritating sensitive knees

Yoga is considered a low-impact, joint-friendly training method, but not every yoga sequence is ideal for people with sensitive knees.

This is because certain poses can put pressure on the knees, which can cause pain and discomfort if the joint is injured or slightly aggravated.

If you’ve ever felt pressure or discomfort in your knee after a low failure, you know exactly what we’re talking about.









© Getty

However, this problem can easily be solved with the right yoga sequence and the right instructions. We contacted Taylor Jeanne, a certified yoga teacher at Loom Yoga.

“This river is designed for people with sensitive knees because it offers beginner-friendly alternatives to traditional yoga poses that can otherwise cause discomfort in the knee area,” she explains.

“These simple but nurturing postures help bring awareness and stability to your knees and give your whole body a soothing stretch.”

Keep these additional tips in mind before starting the following sequence.

In a posture that strains the joint, Taylor tells Jeanne to add a pillow to avoid inflammation or pain.

A yoga mat with some additional cushioning – like the 6 mm Gaiam Reversible Metallic sun and moon yoga mat – could be helpful here.

Taylor Jeanne also suggests keeping a micro-bend in the knee while standing to avoid over-stretching. Changes should always be made to ensure that each pose is comfortable and nutritious – and don’t forget to breathe.

“Remember to breathe slowly and calmly, inhale and exhale through your nose,” she says.

Related Slideshow: Yoga Asanas for Beginners in 2020 (provided by Photo Services)

Tadasana (mountain pose) Balasana (children’s pose) Sukhasana (easy pose) Vrikshasana (tree pose) Utthita Trikonasana (extended triangular pose) Adho Mukha Svanasana (downward facing dog pose) Utkatasana (stool posture) Navasana (boat pose) Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose) Paschimottanasana (seated forward bend) Setu Bandha Sarvangasana (bridge posture) Salabhasana (grasshopper pose) Viparita Karani (pose with legs up) Virabhadrasana II (Warrior II Pose) Ardha Uttanasana (Standing Half Forward Bend) Phalakasana (plank pose) Ardha Matsyendrasana (half lord of the fish pose) Malasana (garland pose) Janu Sirsasana (forward bend from head to knee) Natarajasana (Lord of the Dance Pose) Padangusthasana (pose with big toes) Parivrtta Trikonasana (rotating triangle pose) Shavasana (corpse keeping) 24/24 DIA

Mountain pose

“This pose will help you find a grounded, soothing energy in your body and mind, while increasing awareness of your direction,” says Taylor Jeanne.

Stand on your mat with your feet about the same distance as your inner hips.

Ground yourself evenly with both feet, lengthen the spine, let go of the shoulder heads on the back and relax your arms by your side.

Microbend your knees to avoid overstretching and strengthening the quadriceps.

Close your eyes and stay for 10-20 breaths.













© Getty Images

Yoga classes





Wide forward fold

Heel your feet from the mountain posture as wide as your mat.

Make your knees soft as you fold forward.

When the legs are as wide as the mat, your hamstrings and lower back have more room to breathe.

If your hands don’t touch the floor, try blocks.

Stay for 10-15 breaths.

Half sun greetings

“This mini-flow builds up heat and enables us to combine breath with movement,” says Taylor Jeanne.

Breathe in to reach the arms above your head. Exhale to fold forward and inhale halfway, press your hands on your shins and open your chest to the front of the room.

Exhale to fold forward, inhale to circle your arms over your head when you come to a stop, and exhale to release your arms by your side.

Repeat 5-10 times and move with your breath.

Downward dog

“Down Dog is a great pose to stretch your legs and strengthen your shoulders,” says Taylor Jeanne.

Transition from the mountain pose to the downward facing dog by folding your legs, stepping back on both feet and aligning your feet at the hip and your hands at the shoulder.

Bend your knees slightly and follow them over your feet.

Pedal in sequence to stretch the hamstrings, rock your hips from side to side, and shake your head yes and no.

Stay for 10-20 breaths.

Bridge posture with one block

Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet apart.

Place a block between your thighs, squeeze the block together while rooting your feet in the mat, and raise your hips.

Stay for 5-10 breaths and repeat three times.

By adding a block, the knees stay well aligned and the thighs are lit.

Supported bridge

Place the block on the lowest setting – in width – under the sacrum (the flat part of the back).

The knees can stay bent, but you are welcome to experiment with different shapes here – you may want to raise your legs for a supported inversion to the sky. Or maybe you want to stretch your legs and let go to the floor.

The block provides additional support in this pose and is a great way to give the back some TLC.

Stay 5 minutes.

Lying pigeon

“This posture is a great alternative to traditional pigeon posture without putting pressure on your knees,” notes Taylor Jeanne.

First, lie on the floor with your knees bent and your feet flat.

Cross your right ankle over your left thigh.

Clasp your hands behind your left thigh and press yourself gently to your chest.

Options: Swing your lower back from side to side or stretch your left leg toward the sky for extra stretch of the hamstring.

Hold for 10 breaths. Repeat on the opposite side.

Supported Savasana

Sprinkle in an extra dose of relaxation and self-care by lying on your back with a rolled blanket, sofa cushion or pillow under your knees.

Let your body fall into silence as you close your eyes.

Stay as long as you want