Thomas Frake’s recipe for buttermilk fried chicken and leftover slaw

A winning recipe from the 2020 winner of Masterchef
For the marinade
buttermilk (or low fat yoghurt) 250ml
smoked paprika 1 heaped tsp
cayenne pepper 1 heaped tsp
oregano 1 heaped tbsp
salt 1tsp
pepper 1tsp
chicken thigh fillets 4, de-boned
For the coating
plain flour 150g
cornflour 50g
smoked paprika 1 heaped tsp
cayenne pepper 1 heaped tsp
oregano 1 heaped tbsp
salt 1 tsp
pepper 1 tsp
For the slaw
red cabbage ¼
white cabbage ¼
red onion 1 small
fennel ½ bulb
buttermilk 50ml
fresh coriander a handful
lime 1
Set a deep fryer to 170C, or heat 1 litre of oil to 170C in a heavy-based pan.
Mix the buttermilk and the marinade ingredients. Between two sheets of baking paper, beat the fillets with a rolling pin until flattened. Place in the marinade, cover and put in the fridge for a maximum of two hours.
Slice the slaw ingredients and mix in a bowl. Add the juice of one lime and the buttermilk and leave to rest for 30 minutes.
Mix the flours and coating ingredients. Dredge the chicken through the coating. Dip the chicken back into the buttermilk. Dredge again.
Lower the chicken into the oil and cook on one side for approximately 3 minutes. Then flip and cook for another 3 to 4 minutes. Remove and leave to rest.
Serve with a wedge of lime.
