Thomas Frake’s recipe for buttermilk fried chicken and leftover slaw

A winning recipe from the 2020 winner of Masterchef

For the marinade

buttermilk (or low fat yoghurt) 250ml

smoked paprika 1 heaped tsp

cayenne pepper 1 heaped tsp

oregano 1 heaped tbsp

salt 1tsp

pepper 1tsp

chicken thigh fillets 4, de-boned

For the coating

plain flour 150g

cornflour 50g

smoked paprika 1 heaped tsp

cayenne pepper 1 heaped tsp

oregano 1 heaped tbsp

salt 1 tsp

pepper 1 tsp

For the slaw

red cabbage ¼

white cabbage ¼

red onion 1 small

fennel ½ bulb

buttermilk 50ml

fresh coriander a handful

lime 1

Set a deep fryer to 170C, or heat 1 litre of oil to 170C in a heavy-based pan.

Mix the buttermilk and the marinade ingredients. Between two sheets of baking paper, beat the fillets with a rolling pin until flattened. Place in the marinade, cover and put in the fridge for a maximum of two hours.

Slice the slaw ingredients and mix in a bowl. Add the juice of one lime and the buttermilk and leave to rest for 30 minutes.

Mix the flours and coating ingredients. Dredge the chicken through the coating. Dip the chicken back into the buttermilk. Dredge again.

Lower the chicken into the oil and cook on one side for approximately 3 minutes. Then flip and cook for another 3 to 4 minutes. Remove and leave to rest.

Serve with a wedge of lime.