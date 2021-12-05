Thomas Massie, a Republican congressman, was chastised for posing with guns for Christmas photos just days after the shooting at Oxford High School.

REPUBLICAN congressman Thomas Massie has faced a barrage of criticism after posting a Christmas photo of his entire family posing with firearms, just days after the Oxford High School shooting that claimed the lives of four teenagers.

“Have a wonderful Christmas! ps.

“Santa, please bring ammo,” tweeted Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie.

In a holiday card-style image, Massie is photographed with his wife and family in front of a Christmas tree.

Massie, who represents a largely Republican district, posted a photo of himself and six others holding weapons that looked like an M60 machine gun, an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, and a Thompson submachine gun.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, is accused of opening fire at his Michigan school, despite the fact that he has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The sophomore, who is 15 years old, is accused of killing four students: Tate Myre, 16; Hana St.

Juliana, 14, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Justin Shilling, 17 – as well as seven others – were killed in the attack on Tuesday.

He was charged with 24 counts, including four counts of first-degree murder and one count of terrorism, as an adult.

James and Jennifer Crumbley, his parents, have also been charged with the shootings and have pleaded not guilty.

On Black Friday, they allegedly purchased the firearm for him as an early Christmas present.

The post by Massie has gotten a lot of backlash.

Democratic US Representative John Yarmuth, who chairs the House Budget Committee, slammed his fellow Kentuckian’s post.

“I’m old enough to remember Republicans screaming that trying to protect people from gun violence after a tragedy was insensitive,” Yarmuth wrote on Twitter, presumably in reference to calls for gun control legislation.

“I promise you, not everyone in Kentucky is a jerk,” he added.

According to CNN, the post should send a message about who the country should and should not elect, according to the father of Joaquin Oliver, who was one of the 17 victims killed in the 2018 school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

“That’s a significant part of the issue.”

Manuel Oliver said, “We have some elected leaders like this one.”

“I’m not sure if he’s trying to be ironic, funny, or something else… This should also teach us who we should elect and who we shouldn’t.”

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was also killed in the Parkland school shooting, also took a swipe at Massie on Twitter, posting photos of his late daughter and her gravestone.

“Since we’re sharing family photos, here are mine,” he tweeted to Rep. Thomas Massie.

“One is the last photo I ever took of Jaime, and the other is the location of her grave because of…

