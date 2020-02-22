Thorn backs Lucas for late-game Reds cameo

Queensland Reds coach Brad Thorn hasn’t lost faith in Isaac Lucas, saying the decision to start James O’Connor at No.10 was designed to ease the pressure and ideally transform him into a late-game match winner.

O’Connor will play five-eighth and Lucas will come off the bench for the Reds for the third-straight game on Saturday, their first at home this Super Rugby season against Japan’s Sunwolves.

Thorn said Lucas, who has just turned 21, understood he was still part of the grand plan and acknowledged his use of the bench would be crucial as they look to break a run of three losses to begin the season.