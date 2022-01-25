‘Those at the top reap the rewards but face fewer risks,’ say West Midlands Police.

Officers searched a Birmingham terraced house and discovered 120 to 150 cannabis plants ‘drying out’ in an upstairs bedroom that had been converted to grow the drug.

On a bitterly cold January morning, a half-dozen police officers arrive outside a terraced house in Birmingham, surrounding the front door, while the school run is in progress.

When yells of “police” go unanswered, an officer breaks down the front door with a red battering ram.

A shirtless, bleary-eyed man enters the room.

As officers enter, he demands, “Why are you f**king pounding on the door like that?”

As the cops explain that they have a warrant to search his house, a dog barks in the background.

Handcuffs are applied to the man, and he is taken into custody.

Two officers ascend the stairs and sprint for a closed door.

Up to 150 cannabis plants are “drying out” behind it.

On a green mesh shelving unit, dozens of buds thought to be skunk were harvested – unpollinated cannabis plants with higher levels of the active ingredient tetrahydrocannabinols (THC).

The street value of each bud is estimated to be £20.

To trap heat, the room’s walls are wrapped in reflective material, UV lights are strung across the ceiling, and an oscillating desk fan is mounted on the wall.

To help filter the stench, a large extractor fan appears to have been pushed up through the living room ceiling.

For what appears to be an automatic fertilizing system, there are timers, thermostats, and pipework.

The operation was led by training police sergeant Dan Donoher, who said, “This is a pretty standard set-up.”

“No plants are growing here anymore; everything has been harvested.”

It’s not a massive operation, but it gets the job done.”

A machete and a knife were found on the scene.

According to police, a man in his thirties was arrested and released under investigation on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.

A cannabis plant matures in four to six weeks from seedling to harvest, depending on the sophistication of the environment.

One of the first things officers do when they come across a cannabis farm is look for suspects and potential victims of exploitation.

Police will gather evidence before the drugs are bagged and destroyed by a Cannabis Disposal Team.

