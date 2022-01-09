The governor of Maryland will issue citations to those who participated in a bread distribution during last week’s massive traffic jam.

The governor of Maryland announced on Thursday that he plans to award governor’s citations to Handamp;S Bakery and an Ellicott City couple for assisting stranded drivers on a Virginia interstate earlier this week.

According to WJZ13 in Baltimore, Casey Holihan and her husband, John Noe, were on a five-hour road trip from Ellicott City to North Carolina to visit family before Noe left for Germany.

The trip took more than 30 hours due to a storm that dumped heavy snow on I-95 in Virginia overnight Monday and Tuesday, causing a historic backup.

Temperatures below freezing exacerbated the problems for motorists stuck in traffic in an area with few off-ramps.

As dawn broke Tuesday, Holihan told The Baltimore Sun, they realized they were parked behind a truck belonging to Baltimore’s Schmidt Baking Company.

“We sat there for a long time fantasizing about bread,” she told the Sun.

She called the customer service number and then spoke with the co-owner of Baltimore’s Handamp;S Bakery, which owns Schmidt Baking Company.

According to the Sun story, the truck had left the bakery early Monday morning with 8,000 loaves on its way to a distribution center in Norfolk, Virginia.

After obtaining permission from the co-owner, Holihan and Noe distributed nearly 600 loaves of bread on Tuesday morning.

Governor of the United States of America

Larry Hogan said on Thursday that the good Samaritans’ actions would be recognized.

Hogan tweeted, “I will be awarding governor’s citations to Casey Holihan and John Noe, as well as Handamp;S Bakery, for their incredible selflessness in helping people stranded on I-95 in Virginia earlier this week.”

There’s no word yet on when that will happen or whether a ceremony will be held.

