Those who object to us eating burgers should f*** off…

Burghers who don’t like us eating burgers should leave…

The council of Oxfordshire, which is led by an unholy alliance of swivel-eyed communists, drippy hippies, and Liberal Democrats, has decided to serve only vegan food at all future events.

Needless to say, the farmers in the area are furious, and who can blame them?

One observes that the council will be flying avocados from Brazil while refusing to eat beef or lamb raised just five miles away.

Others have explained that farmers are currently in dire straits as a result of a dramatic drop in grants and subsidies, and that the last thing they need is a kick in the teeth from their local council.

Pig farmers are particularly upset because they are having a harder time than the rest of the industry.

Abattoirs are unable to meet demand due to staff shortages brought on by Covid and Brexit.

As a result, breeders are paying to keep animals that should have been in a bacon sandwich months ago alive.

They could, however, voice their dissatisfaction to a lamppost.

We do know one thing about local Green and Liberal Democratic politicians.

They aren’t what they claim to be because they aren’t green, liberal, or democratic.

They do not want people to have a say in what they eat.

Instead, they demand that everyone simply accept their point of view, as Stalin did.

And they have no idea what farming is all about.

They just finished reading an article in The Hairy Armpit magazine that claimed that cows are to blame for global warming, and that was the end of it.

Their Bolshevik minds are already made up.

Farmers, as you and I both know, are the people who keep the countryside in good shape.

They are in charge of the woods, dry-stone walls, and public footpaths.

Frequently, without charge.

A farmer, on the other hand, is nothing more than someone who yells at them when they trespass on his land to a Green or a Lib Dem.

Behind the Glastonbury hats and happy clappy Birkenstocks, these people are full-on socialists, which they believe they have the right to do.

They aren’t vegan because they care about animals in particular.

They’ll get rid of a wasp just as quickly as the next guy.

No, that is not the case.

They’ve gone vegan as a form of retaliation against McDonald’s.

They despise McDonald’s because they follow a Twitter user named “BigBush10198,” who claims that the burger chain is the source of all evil.

So it is.

Despite the fact that it has given £1 million to British potato farmers to aid in soil conservation and water conservation.

In addition, £750,000 will be allocated to dairy farmers…

