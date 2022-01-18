Those who oppose statues, from Eric Gill to Edward Colston, are enriching our history.

Rebels with a cause believe that by acknowledging historical injustices, our ruling classes will be less likely to repeat them.

I just know that if I were in my early twenties, I would be enraged and protesting, perhaps with a dripping paintbrush in my hand, near statues of men who did bad things and were honoured by the nation.

Men like slave trader Edward Colston, Scots slave owner Robert Milligan, whose statue stood outside the Museum of London Docklands until 2020, imperial expansionist Robert Clive, a.k.a. Lord Vulture, colonial supremacist Cecil Rhodes, whose statue stands in Oxford University, and First World War generals who used common people as cannon fodder.

Time passed, and Colston’s youthful zeal faded until he was pushed into Bristol Harbor.

That was thrilling and electrifying.

The nation was finally being forced to confront its historical lassitude and canards.

This month, a jury acquitted the four people who brought Colston down.

The statue of Prospero and Ariel outside BBC Broadcasting House, carved by the revered artist Eric Gill at the time, was severely vandalized last week.

Gill was a paedophile who abused his dog as well as his sister and daughters.

Right-wing politicians and commentators were less enraged than Colston supporters.

Why, one might ask?

The statue of Robert Clive, who established British rule in India and was described as “utterly deaf to every sentiment of justice and humanity” by one of his contemporaries, will be the next to be removed.

He committed suicide after his venal crimes against Indians were exposed by writers Samuel Johnson and Horace Walpole, as well as several parliamentarians.

This evil man was rehabilitated in 1907, and a statue was commissioned in his honor.

Outside the Foreign Office, it can be found.

It must be removed.

Conservative ministers have backed a new statute to protect statues.

Robert Jenrick, the former communities secretary, declares, “We won’t allow people to censor our past or pretend we have a different history than the one we have.”

How much do Britons know about the imposing figures in public spaces?

“Most of the time, statues are to most,” says history professor Pippa Catterall in an academic blog.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

From Eric Gill to Edward Colston, those taking a stand against statues are enriching our history