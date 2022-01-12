‘Thou shall not kill’: Papua New Guinea’s death penalty is abolished.

The death penalty has been abolished in Papua New Guinea because it is unfit for a Christian country, according to the country’s prime minister.

“The Bible says thou shall not kill… and our government has removed the death penalty clause by policy,” James Marape said at a press conference in Port Moresby on Tuesday.

He stated that all previous death sentences would be commuted to life without the possibility of parole.

“We’re working to ensure that those who commit crimes and are sentenced to death receive the maximum penalty possible.”

“They will now be sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole,” he said.

“We are on this path, and we are beginning to ensure that the country lives up to Christian ideals.”

In Papua New Guinea, a country of 9 million people, there are currently over 20 people on death row.

Justice Minister Bryan Kramer of the island nation had previously stated that the government was conducting a review to see if the death penalty “had resulted in the reduction or prevention of serious crimes.”