Thousands march in eastern Turkiye to remember Ottoman troops who died in battle during WWI.

Turkiye’s KARS

Thousands of people marched in eastern Turkiye on Sunday to remember Ottoman soldiers who died in the Battle of Sarikamis during WWI.

During the Battle of Sarikamis, which took place between December 1914 and January 1915 near the eastern city of Kars to liberate Ottoman territories under Russian occupation, tens of thousands of Ottoman soldiers, led by Enver Pasha, died.

Thousands of people from all over the county gathered in the district of Sarikamis, which is now part of the Kars province, to pay their respects to the fallen soldiers.

Senior military and civilian officials, including National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoglu, and Family and Social Services Minister Derya Yanik, attended a remembrance ceremony following the march.

Akar spoke at the ceremony, praising the soldiers of Sarikamis for their bravery and sacrifices.

Their legacy lives on and inspires the Turkish Armed Forces to do more for the country’s future, he said, adding that the Turkish Armed Forces are a credible and deterrent force recognized around the world.

* Ahmet Gencturk is the author of this piece.