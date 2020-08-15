Thousands of Brits scramble back to UK from France to beat quarantine deadline as kids could miss start of school year

THOUSANDS of Brits are scrambling back to the UK in a bid to avoid a two-week quarantine from today.

Holidaymakers attempted a mad dash out of France in a bid to avoid the two-week enforced quarantine, terrified kids could miss the start of school after months stuck at home due to lockdown.

Half a million Brits aevacuated amid a spike in coronavirus cases across holiday spots – and they needed to get back before 4am this morning to avoid quarantine.

Pupils who failed to return to the UK in time will still be in isolation when the majority of schools go back on September 2.

One family even drove 12 hours across France in a bid to make one of the final Eurostar journeys before quarantine rules changed.

Adding to the chaos, British Airwaysyesterday hiked flight prices and Eurostar demand soared sparking chaos at airports and terminals.

P&O Ferries also reported a surge in interest with more than 8,000 searches for tickets this morning.

But travellers were warned not to rush to ports and terminals – amid fears they could be turned away.

As BA flight prices rocketed from £664 to £770, Eurotunnel Le Shuttle warned all shuttles are fully booked until tomorrow.

A foreboding statement added: “Please do not arrive at the terminal unless you have a ticket valid for travel today.”

It comes after boss John Keefe told BBC Newsnight trains were “already pretty much fully booked” yesterday, as panicked Brits tried to get home.

There were winding queues building to board ferries at Calais for Dover – with passengers struggling to get last minute tickets.

What we know so far:

Neil Taylor, 65, from Walsall, West Mids, cut short his camping holiday in Saint-Valery-sur-Somme, northern France, with his 12-year-old grandson Jack.

He said: “I’m furious with Boris Johnson. The announcement was way too short notice.

“Some people who are in the South of France would’ve had to drive for eight hours or more to get to Calais. It’s not fair.”

IT manager Lewis Kitson, 37, said: “This is just a complete shambles. It’s chaos. They’re making it up as they go along now.

“They can’t justify this. It’s guess work. I’m not bothered about quarantine if I’m too late. I’ve just come through France on a road trip. I’m trying to book to get home.

“They’ll have to put me in prison before I comply with quarantine.

“The whole thing is ridiculous. It’s still not enough time. I’m really trying to get a ferry booked. It’s a disgrace.”

And another returning Brit revealed she was forced to quit her job on a superyacht in the south of France over fears quarantine would make her miss her first few weeks at university.

The 21-year-old stewardess, who arrived into London’s St Pancras International at 9am yesterday, said: “I don’t think the quarantine is a good thing at all. I think it is so stupid.

“There is nothing whatsoever stopping anyone visiting their friends and family when they have been travelling.”

And mum-of-two Leanne Smith and her husband Paul, both 39, forked out around £3,000 on a Eurocamp holiday at a site near Paris.

They were due to start the week-long trip with their young children yesterday – but decided to drive back to Manchester after the quarantine was announced.

Leanne said: “We were in bed in our hotel last night just waiting for the news to break.

“We knew it was going to be announced but we didn’t want to risk losing all our money. That would’ve just been a nightmare.”

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said anyone who turns up trying to get a last minute seat home before the quarantine comes into force will “almost certainly be disappointed.”

Mr Shapps told Sky News: “Don’t just turn up because you will almost certainly be disappointed and it will just create queues which no one wants to see.”

Holidaymakers Stuart and Anna Buntine told how they spent nearly £1,000 to make it home from France on Friday.

Mr Buntine, 58, said: “We didn’t get our notification until this morning, where we were staying in Burgundy there wasn’t a lot of internet.

“I went to bed last night thinking it was all OK, woke up at 7am to find we had to get back here pretty sharpish.

“We couldn’t get tickets, all the sites had crashed… we had to buy business class tickets back today so it’s cost nearly £1,000.”

Michael Smallwood, 60, of New Ash Green Kent, was booked on a ferry to leave for Dover on Monday but is scrambling to leave France today.

The self-employed carpet cleaner faces losing a lot of business if forced to quarantine and couldn’t get in touch with the ferry company.

He said: “It’s a race against time. It’s not good. It’s worrying.”

Although required to by law, some Brits say they cannot afford to quarantine for two weeks.

Two pub workers arriving back in London from a 10-day trip to Belgium should be self-isolating for 14 days – but that they had been taken off furlough and needed to work.

Asking to remain anonymous, one said: “I need the money, I can’t work from home, I need to work. It’s so tricky.

“My boss won’t allow me to legally, so I’ll need to find some kind of odd work in the meantime to get by.”

And passengers at Manchester Airport told of their reaction to new quarantine rules were brought in for those travelling to and arriving from France or Holland.

Wendy and Martin Ingle were due to fly to Amsterdam with their 18-year-old daughter Sophie, who’s starting her degree course at Raboud University, in Nijmegen.

But the couple, from Stoke, were force to leave her to catch a flight alone because they can’t afford to quarantine.

“We’ve been on the west coast in France and they’ve been nearly empty. We’ve felt safe here. We now feel quite stressed and worried.”

The Government’s decision gives half a million Brits currently in France less than a day to get back if they want to avoid going into quarantine.

But with flights fully booked and the Channel Tunnel packed, many will miss the deadline of 4am tomorrow.

Margaux Bya, 26, flew to see her family in Nice after weeks in lockdown in London, and is due to return tomorrow evening – just hours after quarantine measures kick in.

She said: “I am very annoyed by this back and forth, France was on the quarantine list in June, then it wasn’t and now they are putting it back on the list.

“It is also nerve-racking to think about everything I need to put into place before coming back home: ordering groceries online, cancelling what I planned for the next two weeks, let my employer know as I had a business trip planned.”

More than 5,000 people have searched to book a ferry to Dover today, the P&O website says, with many of the listed times as “limited service”.

Ferry firm DFDS has also been booked solid, with eight time slots having sold out completely.

A spokesman told The Sun: “We are just expecting it to get busier and busier.

“All of our ferries are running but unfortunately it’s not possible to have extra bookings on board because of the Covid situation. I’d urge people to check online before you leave.”

Families with children now risk missing the first week of school as 14-day self-isolation measures are re-imposed, but some are undeterred.

Jamie Harrison and wife Bernie, both 43, are still taking their three children on a 10-day camping holiday to Nice, France.

Dad Jamie said: “Of course I didn’t really want it to happen but I could see it coming. We’re still going to enjoy ourselves and have a great trip.”

Another 500,000 Brits due to travel to France in the coming weeks will have their holiday plans thrown into chaos.

The Netherlands and Malta were also added to the quarantine list last night.

Boris Johnson said yesterday he had to be “absolutely ruthless” over imposing the travel rules, “even with our closest and dearest friends and partners”

The PM added: “I think everybody understands that. We can’t be remotely complacent about our own situation.

“Everybody understands that in a pandemic you don’t allow our population to be re-infected or the disease to come back in.

“That is why the quarantine measures are very important and we have to apply them in a very strict way.”

The Sun can reveal concerned medics intervened to warn the PM that France’s numbers were starting to spiral out of control.

France recorded 2,669 new Covid-19 cases yesterday — a record outside of lockdown – and the infection rate over 14 days rose to 32.1 per 100,000.

The PM risks a row with France’s president Emmanuel Macron, who was on holiday yesterday in the South of France.

And Downing Street fears tit-for-tat quarantine measures will be imposed by France on any Brit tourists arriving there next week.

Restrictions have been imposed on 20 of the largest French cities.

Paris, Toulouse, Lille and Biarritz are among those ordering people to wear masks in outdoor areas.

Monaco and Caribbean destinations Aruba and the Turks and Caicos were also booted off the green list, meaning people returning from those places from tomorrow will also need to self-isolate for 14 days.

On Wednesday there were 1,009 new cases of coronavirus in Britain — less than half the total in France.

Prof Tim Spector, at King’s College London, said: “It’s encouraging to see numbers coming down slightly, and that isolated outbreaks in the North appear to be well contained so far.

“This is further confirmation that we aren’t at the beginning of a second wave and, rather, still trying to end the first.”

Mr Shapps, announcing the new travel rules last night, added to the chaos by getting the deadline day wrong — saying it was Sunday instead of tomorrow.

The Sun understands that Downing Street initially intended it to be Sunday, but the Scottish and Welsh governments pressed for tomorrow.

Employers cannot claim back statutory sick pay, and have no obligation to pay wages to those in quarantine, although many do.

Brits with no hope of getting back before the changes will be able to claim Universal Credit if they are not paid during their self-isolation.

The Foreign Office will advise against all “non-essential” travel to France — but it will mean those due to head there on holiday will be able to claim their cash back.