Thousands of care home workers are missing, causing the social care sector to ‘buckle’ under the strain.

Thousands of care home workers are missing, causing the social care sector to ‘buckle’.

According to data from Public Health Scotland, more than 2,300 care home workers were unable to work due to the virus’s effects in the week ending January 11 – a 6.2 percent absence rate.

There was a 9.1% absence rate the week before, with 3,222 care home employees absent due to covid-related issues.

According to the Scottish Labour Party, the latest figures show that social care is suffering from the same staffing crisis as the NHS, with both sectors “buckling under pressure.”

The NHS reported its highest level of staff absences since April 2020 earlier this week.

According to PHS data, 7,174 NHS staff reported being absent due to covid in the week ending January 11, including more than 3,500 nurses and midwives and 150 medical and dental staff.

According to the Scottish Social Services Council’s most recent data on staff vacancies, one out of every three (36%) social care services had at least one vacancy as of December 31, 2020, which is more than three times the national average.

Housing support (60%) was the service type with the most vacancies, followed by care at home (59%), care homes for older people (55%) and care homes for adults (48%).

All local authority areas had the highest proportion of services with vacancies: East Ayrshire (47%), Edinburgh (47%), and Renfrewshire (44%).

According to the most recent NHS workforce data, Scotland will have 5,761 nursing and midwifery vacancies by September 2021.

The crisis, according to Scottish Labour, is the result of “years of SNP underfunding and under-resourcing of the NHS and social care workforce at a time when both sectors have record vacancies.”

“The facts speak for themselves – staff absences have pushed our NHS and social care system,” Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said, referring to the figures.

