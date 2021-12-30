Thousands of cranes are being killed by bird flu in Israel’s Hula Valley.

In Israel’s Hula Valley, bird flu has killed thousands of cranes.

Experts fear that a large number of cranes will perish this winter, as more are expected to die.

ANKARA (Ankara)

According to local media, bird flu has been killing nearly 1,000 migratory cranes per day in Israel’s northern Hula Valley.

According to the Haaretz daily, Israel’s cranes “account for a tenth of the global population” of the long-necked birds.

Around 40,000 cranes spend the winter at the Hula Nature Reserve, according to the report, and the ongoing epidemic threatens to kill a quarter of them.

The local economy is expected to benefit millions of dollars from crane tourism.

At least 5,000 crane carcasses were discovered this week at the Hula Nature Reserve, which has since been closed to the public.

It was dubbed “the worst blow to wildlife” in Israel’s history by Environment Minister Tamar Zandberg.

Although it is unclear how the highly contagious H5N1 virus got into the reserve, Haaretz blamed the disaster on “excessive human intervention in nature,” as the Hula Lake Park had become a popular safari destination.

According to ecologists, tourists feeding cranes caused the wild birds to stay in the valley instead of making their long migration to Africa.

As a result of this overcrowding, pathogens were able to spread more easily.

According to Haaretz, at least seven tons of peanuts were fed to the cranes every day, with farmers paying for the nuts to keep the birds out of their fields.

“Whether it was done on purpose or not, human feeding caused this,” one expert told Haaretz.

Ibrahim Mukhtar penned this piece.