Thousands of Czechs take to the streets to protest the mandated use of the COVID vaccine.

Mandatory vaccination for people over 60, as well as some occupational groups, will begin in March.

PRAGUE (Czech Republic)

Thousands of people marched through Prague on Sunday to protest mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for certain groups and professions.

At a demonstration organized by the non-governmental organization Chcipl PES in Prague’s Wenceslas Square, a large number of anti-vaccine protesters gathered.

Following that, they marched in front of the parliament building, chanting slogans against the need for vaccination.

They demanded that the government lift the vaccination requirement, which will take effect on March 1 for citizens over the age of 60 and those working in health and security-related fields.

Petr Fiala, the new Prime Minister, was sworn in on December 1st.

Last year, on January 18, he announced that citizens over the age of 60 would be removed from the previous government’s order, with a regulation to be issued in February.

According to Johns Hopkins University in the United States, the coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of over 5.48 million people in at least 192 countries and regions since December 2019, with over 306.68 million cases reported worldwide.

