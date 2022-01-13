Thousands of electrical items that have been hoarded or discarded could be donated to those in need.

Thousands of electrical items that have been hoarded or discarded could be donated to those who are in need.

Nicola Lewis, aka This Girl Can Organise, and Konnie Huq are encouraging everyone in the UK to participate in Give-Back January throughout the month of January.

According to a study conducted by Recycle Your Electricals, nearly 40% of UK adults purchased nearly 40 million items of household technology between Black Friday and Christmas, resulting in 4.2 million unwanted electricals being abandoned.

Around 2.2 million of these abandoned electricals have been hoarded, with another 2 million thrown away.

The value of these items if donated to those in need would be £136 million.

Konnie Huq was photographed donating her old household electricals to a local charity after launching the campaign by stepping into the Give-Back January Snow Globe with her two sons in December.

The Give-Back January campaign serves as an antidote to the holiday spending binge, emphasizing the importance of donating or recycling unwanted electronics.

Some of the millions of items we’ve replaced since November 26, also known as Black Friday, may have been in Konnie’s box of charity donations.

The following were the most popular items purchased during the holiday season:

Our attitudes toward what we want to buy for Christmas have also changed as a result of our increased awareness of environmental issues:

The following are some of the most popular items purchased in the United Kingdom:

Nicola Lewis, aka This Girl Can Organise, and Konnie Huq are encouraging everyone in the UK to participate in Give-Back January throughout the month of January.

Working items should be donated to those in need rather than hoarded at home or thrown in the bin to end up in landfill.

Everything that is broken and cannot be repaired must be recycled, as can anything with a plug, cable, or battery.

“We all love Christmas and the joy of buying gifts for one another,” said Konnie Huq of the campaign.

However, if we are going to purchase something, we must consider the items that will be left behind.

The Recycle Your Electricals Give-Back January campaign is critical because it demonstrates that our old electronics have value.

There are so many people who would appreciate receiving a donation, and if something is truly broken, it should always be recycled.”

“January is the ideal time to get organized and,” Nicola Lewis added.

Short summary of Infosurhoy