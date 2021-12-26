Thousands of emergency service workers in Scotland have been told to self-isolate due to Omicron.

Due to Omicron, tens of thousands of emergency workers in Scotland have been told to self-isolate.

A total of 3,285 NHS employees are reportedly on leave across the country.

Even if they haven’t tested positive, current rules require all Covid close contacts to isolate for ten days.

The omicron covid variant has taken thousands of frontline emergency service workers out of work in Scotland.

According to the Sunday Mail, absence rates among police, NHS, and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service employees have skyrocketed as a result of the current isolation rules.

Over 1,000 police officers and support staff have been unable to work, according to the paper, which is the highest number since the pandemic’s peak in 2020.

Meanwhile, it’s understood that a total of 3,285 NHS workers are on strike across the country, more than doubling the number from the end of November, while the Scottish Ambulance Service has 243 workers on strike, accounting for just over 3% of its workforce.

Out of an 8,200-person workforce, 352 people were off due to Covid, according to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

The staffing shortage has prompted new calls for self-isolation rules to be relaxed to deal with the holiday season.

Nicola Sturgeon’s new rules, which went into effect on December 11, require all covid close contacts to isolate for 10 days, even if they haven’t tested positive.

Since then, the UK Government has reduced it to seven, and the Scottish Government is under pressure to follow suit as services crumble due to staff absences.

Police Scotland’s Covid absence rate is now at 887, according to new figures.

However, that figure dates from December 15, when the covid sickness absence rate doubled in a week, according to sources, and has since risen again.

It had previously reached a peak in April 2020, when over 3,500 of the force’s 23,000 employees were on leave.

All absences were included in the total, which currently stands at over 2,100.

It comes as the number of 999 and 101 calls to Police Scotland continues to rise.

Members of the public may have to wait, according to senior officers.

According to sources within the force, they have been receiving an increasing number of requests to investigate and break up holiday parties.

“Throughout the pandemic, most calls have been from neighbors reporting people for having parties,” one source told the paper.

“It was against the law for a long period of time.”

