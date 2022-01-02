Thousands of flights are being canceled or delayed in the United States due to bad weather and staff shortages.

Thousands of flights are canceled or delayed in the United States due to bad weather and staff shortages.

Travel delays in the United States continued into Sunday as a winter storm swept eastward and carriers dealt with staff shortages caused by the omicron variant’s rapid spread.

According to the flight tracking company FlightAware.com, cancellations of flights into, out of, and within the United States had surpassed 2,200 as of midday Sunday, with over 3,600 delays already recorded.

More than 2,700 flights were canceled and over 7,300 were delayed in the United States on Saturday.

The rocky weekend comes at the end of a holiday season marred by a slew of flight cancellations.

The busy travel season has been snarled by at least 13,000 canceled flights since Christmas Eve, with the US experiencing record COVID-19 infections and related staff absences.

Thousands of travelers are attempting to return home after the holidays at this time.

According to FlightAware, the number of cancelled flights worldwide surpassed 3,800 on Sunday.

During a peak travel period like Christmas, according to Robert Mann, a former American Airlines executive who is now a consultant, there are approximately 115,000 flights per day worldwide.

Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport is the epicenter of Sunday’s delays, with over 250 flight cancellations and a similar number of arrivals so far.

According to FlightAware, that’s about a quarter of the total for both measures.

According to FlightAware, approximately 45 percent of O’Hare flights and 55 percent of Chicago Midway flights were canceled on Saturday.

Southwest Airlines Co. has already canceled 411 flights, or 11% of its schedule, for Sunday.

SkyWest Inc., a regional carrier, has scrapped 485, or 20% of its fleet.

According to the National Weather Service, a powerful storm will continue to cause travel disruptions across large parts of the country.

The system is now moving east, bringing snow to New York and New England.

Security screened over 1.6 million people on Friday and a similar number on Saturday at checkpoints across the country, according to the Transportation Security Administration, which has been dealing with unruly passengers.

