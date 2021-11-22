Thousands of homes will be built in 2021 despite the high risk of flooding.

Thousands of homes will be approved for construction in 2021, despite the high risk of flooding.

Over the next 50 years, the Environment Agency predicts a 50% increase in the number of houses built on flood plains.

Thousands of new homes will be built on flood-prone land, with Yorkshire and the Humber, as well as the East Midlands, being the worst-affected areas.

According to a new analysis by the think tank Localis, more than 5,000 new homes in areas at high risk of flooding have been approved for construction in England this year alone.

Localis analyzed more than 16,000 planning applications for 2021 and discovered nearly 200 planning permissions for 5,283 new homes in flood-prone areas.

According to the government’s flood map for planning, the vast majority of the homes – 4,255 – will be built in areas identified as high-risk flood zones.

Homes should not be built on flood plains unless it is unavoidable, according to government policy.

However, the data suggests that, under pressure to provide more housing for residents, local governments continue to grant development permits in high-risk areas.

Over the next 50 years, the Environment Agency predicts a 50% increase in the number of houses built on flood plains.

“While we applaud the government’s commitment to increase housing, we are concerned about the UK’s resilience to future flood events, particularly the number of new housing developments in flood-prone areas still awaiting approval,” said Martin Milliner, claims director at LV General Insurance, which commissioned the study.

“By ignoring current guidance, those involved in the planning process run the risk of putting an ever-increasing number of communities at risk,” he warned.

The largest developments, which range from single dwelling projects to massive developments with thousands of homes, are concentrated in Lincolnshire and Yorkshire.

Nearly half of the houses will be built on the Lincolnshire Lakes, a 2,500-home development near Scunthorpe.

Despite the fact that the homes will be built on land with a high risk of flooding, Localis’ analysis does not consider whether flood mitigation measures will be implemented.

On the River Trent, a £13.3 million flood defence scheme has been built.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Thousands of homes will be approved for construction in 2021, despite the high risk of flooding.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

Thousands of homes win planning permission in 2021 despite high flood risk