Thousands of Israeli settlers descended on Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa compound.

According to Palestinian estimates, over 34,562 Israeli settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa compound in 2021.

According to a Palestinian news agency, scores of Israeli settlers broke into the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem on Sunday.

The settlers entered through the compound’s Al-Mugharbah Gate under Israeli police protection, according to the Jordan-run Islamic Waqf Department, which oversees holy sites in Jerusalem.

For Muslims, the Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world’s third holiest site.

The area is referred to as the “Temple Mount” by Jews, who claim it was once home to two Jewish temples.

Israel has allowed settlers into the compound almost daily since 2003.

In 2021, a total of 34,562 Israeli settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Waqf and Religious Affairs.

During the 1967 Arab-Israeli War, Israel occupied East Jerusalem, including Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In 1980, it annexed the entire city, a move that was never acknowledged by the international community.

