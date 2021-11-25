Thousands of London Tube workers are facing chaos as five lines will be closed for 24 hours beginning TOMORROW.

Thousands of London Tube workers are facing chaos as five lines are expected to have ‘no service’ for 24 hours beginning TOMORROW.

According to union bosses, a TUBE strike will disrupt commuting in central London starting tomorrow.

Thousands of workers could be stranded as early as 4.30 a.m. tomorrow, when five lines are expected to be down.

On the Victoria, Central, Northern, Jubilee, and Piccadilly lines, RMT drivers have been instructed not to clock in for their shifts beginning Friday morning.

According to TfL, the strike will result in “little or no service in places,” with the Waterloo and City line – which employs Central line drivers – likely to be impacted as well.

The ongoing dispute concerns the night shifts that will be required of drivers in order for the Night Tube to reopen.

It had been on hold since the start of the pandemic, but was set to resume on Saturday night for the first time.

According to the RMT, increased workloads for Tube drivers will “bulldoze in additional night and weekend work,” destroying their work-life balance.

TfL, on the other hand, claims that other unions have signed off on the changes and that drivers will be required to work four night shifts per year.

The Night Tube on the Victoria and Central lines will also be delayed as drivers have been instructed not to work between 8.30 p.m. and 8 a.m.

At 4.30 a.m. on Saturday.

Today is Sunday.

TfL hopes to keep the Night Tube running, but admits that there will be fewer trains than usual.

“This strike is about the dismantling of popular and family-friendly agreements that contributed to the original Night Tube’s success,” RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said.

“Instead, the company wants to save money by lumping all drivers into a pool where they can be tossed from pillar to pillar at the whim of management.”

“From the beginning, we have made every effort to resolve this dispute through ACAS and direct talks, but it is clear that London Underground bosses are only concerned with the bottom line and have no interest in their employees’ well-being or the quality of service provided to passengers.”

