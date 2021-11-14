Thousands of military families face food insecurity: ‘This should be a national embarrassment.’

Thousands of military families face food insecurity: ‘This should be a source of great shame.’

SAN DIEGO — It’s a long-hidden crisis that has worsened during the coronavirus pandemic inside one of the world’s best-funded institutions.

Approximately 160,000 active-duty military personnel are experiencing food insecurity.

This figure from Feeding America, which coordinates the efforts of more than 200 food banks across the country, emphasizes how long-term food insecurity has pervaded every aspect of American life, including the military.

Because of a lack of formal research, the exact scope of the problem is up for debate.

However, activists claim that it has existed for years and that it primarily affects junior-level enlisted service members with children (ranks E1 to E4 in military parlance).

“It’s a shocking truth that many food banks across the country are aware of,” said Vince Hall, the government relations officer for Feeding America.

“This should be a source of great humiliation.”

According to the group, food insecurity affected 29% of troops in the lowest enlisted ranks last year.

“It is what it is,” said James Bohannon, a 34-year-old Naval E4 (petty officer third class) in San Diego who relies on food stamps to feed his two daughters.

He said after emerging from a drive-thru food distribution organized by the local Armed Services YMCA branch, “You know what you’re signing up for in the military.”

“However, I’m not going to lie to you.

It’s extremely difficult.”

Military spouses have a difficult time finding steady work because of the low pay for junior enlisted ranks and the frequent moves that come with military life.

Furthermore, the internal military culture of self-sufficiency makes many soldiers fearful of being labeled irresponsible if they speak up about their problems.

An obscure Agriculture Department rule exacerbates the problem by denying thousands of needy military families access to the SNAP government assistance program, also known as food stamps.

“It’s one of those things that the general public isn’t aware of, but it’s a given among military personnel.”

“This is something we are well aware of,” Sen.

Tammy Duckworth, a Democrat from Illinois and a former Blackhawk pilot who lost both legs in an Iraqi helicopter crash.

“We are the world’s most powerful military force…

