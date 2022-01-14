Thousands of mourners shed tears as they attended emotional vigils for Ashling Murphy, who was killed while jogging by an unknown person.

Thousands of people shed tears as they attended emotional vigils for Ashling Murphy, who was killed while jogging by a stranger.

THOUSANDS of people attended an emotional vigil for Ashling Murphy, who was killed while jogging by a stranger.

On Friday evening, they descended on Town Park on the outskirts of Tullamore, Ireland, pledging “solidarity and support” to the Murphy family.

Irish police are still on the lookout for the 23-year-old’s killer, who was discovered dead on the banks of the Grand Canal in the town of Offaly on Wednesday after going for a run.

People cried, clutched candles, and quietly clapped during the hour-long vigil, which included prayers and music.

Traditional Irish music, performed by Ashling’s friends and former teachers, became the focal point of the service as the light faded.

Attracta Brady, Ashling’s first fiddle teacher, joined others in performing two songs Ashling would have performed with her traditional group.

She called her protégé a “fantastic musician.”

Ms Brady described her as “the most beautiful girl on the inside and out.”

“She was everything a parent could want in a child.”

She was everything a daughter should be.

She was trustworthy because she was honest and had integrity.

“She was quirky and a little bit cheeky at times, but she got away with it because she had this lovely twinkly smile.”

“She was always in good spirits, always smiling, and she adored her fiddle.”

“It was only yesterday that her parents told me that she had never had to be reminded to practice.

She was bright and vivacious, and everyone adored her.”

Prayers were said for Ashling’s family, friends, and classmates, as well as all women who have been victims of violence.

Father Joe Gallagher, a local priest, spoke at the vigil before calling for a minute of silence.

“We remember her heartbroken family, her colleagues in work, music, sport, friendship, and her young first-grade pupils who adored their teacher,” he told the crowd.

“This is a time of unimaginable grief.

We must work together.

In this dark time, we need each other’s support.

“We stand united with women who fear and have experienced the trauma of violence from across our country and beyond.”

Grief, rage, and shock have brought them together.

“On this dark evening, we want to hold a light in our hands and stand in solidarity with one another, sharing our tears and deep grief.

Time to pray, reflect, listen, and be with one another.”

At the vigil, women expressed their dissatisfaction and anger.

“I believe that this should not happen at all in society,” Tullamore resident Roslyn Kavanagh said.

In addition, as a woman,…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.