Thousands of people are being evacuated as Super Typhoon Rai slams into the eastern Philippines.

Thousands of people are forced to flee their homes as Super Typhoon Rai slams into the eastern Philippines.

Thousands of people were relocated to government shelters as part of the response to the disaster.

Super Typhoon Rai slammed into the eastern Philippines on Thursday, having upgraded from a typhoon gaining strength earlier in the day.

The typhoon made landfall in Surigao del Norte’s Siargao Island at 0530 GMT, according to the country’s weather bureau PAGASA.

Storm surges, flooding, and landslides are expected along the typhoon’s path, according to the bureau, which also issued warnings for “very destructive typhoon-force winds.”

The typhoon’s speed near the center was 195 km/h (121 mph), with gusts up to 240 km/h (149 mph), according to the report.

The typhoon, which is also known as Odette, has hit 59 seaports in Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga, all of which are currently closed.

Nearly 198,000 people in the area have been evacuated from their homes to government shelters, according to the Philippine National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Surigao province, on the tip of Mindanao island, and the Visayas region of the archipelago are also expected to be hit by the super typhoon.

When the country began to see heavy rains earlier this week, preemptive evacuations and storm preparations began.

According to the Department of Social Welfare and Development, 98,091 people in the Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga regions have been evacuated to government shelters.

Since the beginning of the year, the Philippines has been hit by a total of 15 storms, including Super Typhoon Rai.

Rai struck the country as millions of people were still struggling to recover from previous storms and rebuild their homes.