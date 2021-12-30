Thousands of people are protesting in Sudan, demanding “civil rule,” with three people killed as a result of the demonstrations.

Thousands of people are protesting in Sudan, demanding “civilian rule,” with three people killed as a result of the demonstrations.

Three people were killed with live ammunition in Omdurman, while security forces raided news channel offices and cut off internet access.

Sudan, Khartoum

According to medical professionals, at least three protesters were killed on Thursday during rallies demanding the restoration of civilian rule in various parts of Sudan, including the capital Khartoum.

According to the Sudanese Doctors’ Central Committee, at least three protesters were killed by live munitions in Omdurman, across the White Nile River from the capital Khartoum, while dozens were injured or affected by tear gas.

“The security organs have used massive violence against protesters, particularly in Omdurman, where at least three people have been killed and others injured, as well as hospitals.”

“We warned security forces not to use massive violence and to put an end to it immediately,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, security forces raided the offices of media outlets such as Al-Arabiya, Skynews, and Alsharg TV, according to a statement released by the Sudanese journalist network on Thursday evening.

Al-Arabiya also released a video showing some of its employees being injured as a result of the security forces’ attack on their office.

According to an Anadolu Agency correspondent on the ground, the rallies took place in several areas in Khartoum, Kasala, and Port Sudan in the country’s east, as well as Atbara in the north.

Protesters demanded democratic civilian rule and denounced a recent political deal between the military and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok during the rallies.

Prior to the demonstrations, Internet services in the capital and other areas were down on Thursday as providers cut mobile services, leaving only landline connections available.

So far, neither authorities nor internet providers have responded to the situation.

Security officials installed concrete barriers and barbed wire on roads leading to the presidential palace on Wednesday, closing multiple bridges and overland routes.

The Sudanese Professionals Association, which rejected the deal signed last month and demanded full civilian rule, issued the protest calls.

Since October, Sudan has been in upheaval.

When the Sudanese military deposed Hamdok’s transitional government and declared a state of emergency on December 25, Hamdok’s transitional government was deposed.

Hamdok, on the other hand, was reinstated in November.

21 as part of a deal with army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.