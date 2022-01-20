Thousands of people in NW Syria are suffering from a lack of health care due to international aid cuts.

Thousands of people in NW Syria are unable to access health care due to international aid cuts.

International aid groups have halted aid to hospitals in Idlib, leaving tens of thousands of civilians without access to healthcare.

Syria, IDLIB

Civilians in Syria who were forcibly displaced by the Bashar al-Assad regime and its supporters were denied access to medical care after international aid organizations cut funding to 18 hospitals in and around the Idlib province in the northwestern part of the country.

Hundreds of hospitals have been attacked by the regime and its backers as the civil war enters its 11th year.

Hundreds of health workers were killed in these attacks, and many health centers were rendered inoperable after international support for healthcare organizations was cut off.

Tens of thousands of civilians in Idlib are now without hospital services due to a lack of healthcare facilities and drugs in the province.

Meanwhile, healthcare workers and residents emphasize the importance of resuming international assistance so that hospitals can reopen and treatments can continue.

Appeals to aid agencies

Many people are suffering in poverty, according to Ahmet Abu Hussein, who was displaced by regime attacks on the district of Maarat al-Numan in southern Idlib. He told Anadolu Agency that they do not have enough money to seek private medical care or even purchase the medicine they require.

Abu Hussein emphasized the importance of speaking out and considering the situation of forcibly displaced civilians, calling on aid organizations to halt financial support to hospitals in Idlib.

“It’s a chilly day.”

As if the suffering of people living in tents in the harsh winter conditions isn’t enough, hospitals are closing,” he added.

Fatma Hariri, who was also displaced from Maarat al-Numan, said she does not know what to do because she does not have the financial means to go to a private hospital.

“Everything we owned was taken away from us…

“I hope the hospitals get some help again,” she expressed her hope.

Salem Abdane, Idlib’s health director, told Anadolu Agency on Saturday that international aid organizations had cut financial and logistical support for 18 hospitals in the province, putting health care at risk.

According to the Syrian Human Rights Network (SNHR), the Assad regime and Russia have targeted health facilities 753 times since the start of the civil war in Syria.