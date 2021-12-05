Thousands of people in the North of England are without power due to Storm Arwen, as residents criticize the government.

Thousands of people in the North of England are without power as a result of Storm Arwen, with residents blaming the government.

Kelly Osborne, who lives in Chester-le-Street, County Durham, has been without power since the early hours of Saturday, described the situation as “an absolute nightmare.”

Angry residents have criticized the government’s lack of urgency in dealing with the week-long power outages caused by Storm Arwen in parts of the North of England.

Due to the damage caused by rain and 98 mph winds that ripped down power lines last Saturday, approximately 4,700 homes are still without power.

Northern Powergrid said it hoped to have all those affected by the storm – which hit on November 26 – back on the grid by Tuesday.

Kelly Osborne, of Chester-le-Street in County Durham, has been without power since Saturday morning.

“I’ve been crying,” she told the BBC.

This week has been a complete disaster.

Horrible.

“Everyone is despondent.”

Neighbors had kept her going by bringing her food, hot drinks, and hot water bottles, but she complained that many had been promised that power would be restored only to be disappointed.

“Absolutely, absolutely,” she said when asked if the incident would have been resolved sooner if it had occurred in the South of England.

By day three, wouldn’t the army have arrived?

“It would have been sorted because people would have noticed, but because it is the North East, nobody has noticed.”

Labour’s shadow environment secretary, Jim McMahon, echoed this sentiment, telling Sky’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday that he had visited County Durham to speak with residents affected by the power outages.

“It’s hard to believe it wasn’t a national priority,” he said.

Why wasn’t Boris Johnson summoned, and why wasn’t Cobra (the emergency committee for dealing with national emergencies) summoned to deal with this?

“Why has it taken a week for the army to be summoned? I am confident that if 20,000 properties in Surrey or London were without power, the government would have taken it much more seriously.”

“The people I spoke with felt alone, angry, and forgotten.”

While progress is being made in restoring power, some towns are experiencing a setback as a result of the recent inclement weather.

Fresh storms hit Rothbury, Northumberland, early Sunday, destroying 600 homes.

