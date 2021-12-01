Thousands of people in the UK are still without power as a result of Storm Arwen, and they have been warned that they may not get it back for days.

Thousands of people in the UK are still without power as a result of Storm Arwen, and they have been warned that they may not be reconnected for days.

Boris Johnson expressed his ‘extreme sympathy’ for those affected.

Energy companies have warned that some homes that were left without power as a result of Storm Arwen’s “catastrophic damage” last week may not be reconnected until Friday.

Thousands of people in northern England and Scotland have been without power for the fifth night, unable to heat their homes due to infrastructure damage caused by the extreme weather.

The ongoing power outages will have the most impact on homes in rural areas until the end of the week.

Since Friday’s storm, Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) has reconnected over 120,000 customers, but 6,500 are still without power today.

The main villages have been reconnected, but power is not expected to be restored until Friday – seven days after the devastating storm, according to Graeme Keddie of SSEN.

Northern Powergrid reported that 16,000 homes were still without power, with another 6,000 Electricity North West customers experiencing the same problem.

More than 101,000 properties have been reconnected since the initial damage, according to Electricity North West, but more faults have been discovered, so some customers may still be without power until Friday.

The Energy Networks Association (ENA) urged powerless customers to move if possible.

Energy network companies collaborated with local resilience forums, emergency services, local governments, and the British Red Cross to provide welfare centers and hot food.

“Supporting and reconnecting customers is our absolute priority,” an ENA spokesperson said, adding that “our customer teams are working around the clock to contact customers and keep them informed.”

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, expressed his “extreme sympathy” for those affected.

“It must be horrible.”

On Tuesday, he said, “I want to reassure everyone that we’re working as hard as we can to restore power to those homes.”

“All I can say is that the gusts were hitting 100 mph and that there was nothing the grid operators could do about it,” she said. “However, we are doing everything we can to restore power, talking to Northern Powergrid and everyone else to get that fixed.”

“I understand it must be a difficult time for those whose homes are currently without power.”

Kwasi Kwarteng, the Minister of Energy, will make the announcement.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Thousands still without power across the UK have been warned that they may not be reconnected for days as a result of Storm Arwen’s damage.