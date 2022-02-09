Thousands of people march in Argentina to protest the government’s IMF agreement.

Thousands of people march in Argentina to protest the government’s IMF deal.

In January, the South American country announced a (dollar)44.5 billion deal with the IMF.

Thousands of people marched through Argentina’s capital on Tuesday to protest the government’s recent debt agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

They gathered in Buenos Aires to march from the city center to Plaza de Mayo, where the presidential palace is located, in response to a call from leftist political and social organizations.

Protesters chanted anti-IMF slogans and demanded that the government cut ties with the international financial institution based in Washington, DC.

Argentina announced that it had reached an initial agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) worth (dollar)44.5 billion as part of efforts to stabilize its economy and refinance an existing loan with the fund.

As a result, as part of an economic program discussed with the IMF, the country agreed to gradually reduce its fiscal deficit and reduce central bank treasury financing.