THOUSANDS of skeletons discovered during HS2 digs include heads hacked off, bricks in skulls, and Peaky Blinders bodies.

HEADS slashed off, bricks stuffed into skulls, and bodies dumped in ditches are just some of the gruesome discoveries made by Britain’s largest ever archaeological project.

All of them were discovered during the construction of the HS2 high-speed railway.

Thousands of experts and archaeologists are now meticulously cataloging and removing all traces of our history from the route from London to Birmingham.

Even the resting places of our nation’s heroes were allowed to crumble into oblivion.

The remains of 40 decapitated Romans were discovered recently in Fleet Marston, Buckinghamshire, near Aylesbury.

Some people were buried with their heads between their legs or near their feet.

Historians believe the people were either outcasts from Roman society or members of an ancient cult.

More than 70,000 bodies have been moved to new resting places from more than 100 sites along the HS2 line.

St James’s Cemetery in London is also on the route, where the archaeology project is thought to be Europe’s largest exhumation.

At the other end of the route, in Birmingham, evidence emerged to back up stories of real-life Peaky Blinders gangs brawling in Park Street Cemetery.

“We learned from local historians that the gangs were slogging in the burial grounds,” Helen Wass, who has worked on the project for more than a decade, told the Sun.

Helen and her team began mapping out the sites of interest along the route of the £100 billion high-speed rail line even before the first spades were put into the ground in 2018.

Both Park Street and St James’s were expected to be massive operations from the start.

To make room for the expansion of Euston Station, the London burial ground had to be demolished.

The original plan for this 18th century graveyard was for 16,000 burials, but due to the pressures of an ever-expanding capital, the HS2 team discovered 60,000.

The majority of the tombstones were removed in 1887 so that the cemetery could be turned into a public garden.

Captain Matthew Flinders, the first man to circumnavigate Australia, slave turned champion boxer Bill Richmond, and James Christie, the founder of the auction house, were all buried beneath those lawns and hedges.

The vast majority of the others lacked nameplates, even though their bodies were identified.

“These were the people who built our great cities,” Helen said.

Some of them were well-known, while others were not.”

