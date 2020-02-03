Thousands rally against new gov’t in Lebanon’s capital

BEIRUT, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — Thousands from across Lebanon marched in the capital Beirut on Saturday in protest of the new government and the current ruling class, the National News Agency reported.

Protesters held sit-ins near public institutions and destroyed the entrance to the Association of Banks in Lebanon.

Themed “No Trust,” the protests aim at conveying a message to the ruling class about people’s readiness to topple the new cabinet led by Prime Minister Hassan Diab as it is supported by the same old political parties.

Lebanese protesters are asking for new parliamentary elections to change the entire ruling class and the appointment of independent figures capable of working in a transparent and credible way and saving the country from its ongoing crisis.