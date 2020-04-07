Thousands Thought to be Missing From Coronavirus High Risk Vulnerability List

It’s time to feel even sorrier for our nation’s GPs right now, if that’s possible, as they’re coming under fire for not quite doing literally everything immediately and perfectly in the face of a national crisis.

Plenty of people with every reason to believe they’re of maximum risk from coronavirus are finding they’re not on the government’s current high risk list, making it tougher to gain access to preferential shopping and care regimes. Supermarkets in particular are using the high risk list to prioritise the allocation of home deliveries, meaning some people with legitimate risk-enhancing conditions are not receiving the help they should.

The BBC has found some shocking holes in the high risk list, including recent transplant recipients, those with severe asthma and sufferers of rare lung diseases. People are allowed to register themselves, though, but obviously this is going to take some time to populate and get the letters out, leaving those not on the list at present unable to ask for additional care. [BBC]