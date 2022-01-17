Thousands turn out for the funeral of 15 Bronx fire victims: ‘I wish I could turn back the clock.’

The New York Daily News (TNS) published an article by Brittany Kriegstein, Emma Seiwell, and Shant Shahrigian.

NEW YORK — The funeral services for 15 of the 17 people killed in last week’s horrific Bronx apartment building fire — the city’s deadliest blaze in three decades — were filled with tears and demands for justice.

A crowd of more than 2,000 people paid their respects to nine adults and six children who died in a high-rise fire caused by a faulty space heater in January.

ten.

Seydou Toure, 12, and his sister Haouwa Mahamadou, 5, were two of the youngest victims, and their funerals were held on Wednesday.

People who knew the victims — mostly members of a close-knit Gambian community — and strangers moved to tears by the tragedy were among those in attendance on Sunday.

People move a casket to a hearse after the funeral service for victims of the city’s deadliest fire in three decades, which took place at the Islamic Cultural Center for the Bronx on Sunday, Jan.

In the year 2022, New York will be the host of the United Nations General Assembly.

(Photo courtesy of AP/Yuki Iwamura)

Isatou Jallow, 38, stood outside the Bronx’s Islamic Cultural Center as the caskets were carried in one by one.

“I’m very emotional, and I wish something had been done,” said Jallow, a friend of the Drammeh family, which lost four members in the fire.

“I wish I could go back in time.”

This is a lesson, a lesson to be learned from what happened today.”

Fatoumata Drammeh, 50, was one of the people remembered on Sunday.

Fatoumala and Aisha, 21 and 19, respectively, and Muhammed, 12, died alongside her.

Hundreds of people who couldn’t fit inside the mosque watched the somber proceedings on a livestream from a tent set up on East 166th Street.

Mourners wiped their tears away beneath their masks, occasionally praying or murmuring in agreement with the speakers.

Yunus Diallo, 23, traveled all the way from Brooklyn to attend the event.

“I didn’t know anyone,” he admitted, “but they’re Muslims, and we’re Muslims.”

After the funeral service for victims from the apartment building that suffered… a person hugs Ousmane Konteh’s father in front of the hearse…

Latest News from Infosurhoy