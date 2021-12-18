Three African ambassadors hand over a letter of credence to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Three African ambassadors present the Turkish president with a letter of credence.

Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba, Yacoub Mohamed, and Sofiane Mimouni present Erdogan with letters of credence in Ankara.

ANKARA (Turkey)

The ambassadors of South Africa, Tanzania, and Algeria to Turkey presented their letters of credence to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Wednesday.

At the Presidential Complex, Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with South African Ambassador Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba, her Tanzanian counterpart Yacoub Mohamed, and her Algerian counterpart Sofiane Mimouni in separate meetings.

Following the presentation of the letters, Erdogan, the ambassadors, and the accompanying embassy staff took souvenir photos.