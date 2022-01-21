Three agreements on railway modernization have been signed between Argentina and China.

Argentina and China have signed three agreements on railway modernization.

According to Argentina’s transport minister, the agreements are an important step toward modernizing the country’s rail system.

LONDON, U.K.

Three memorandums of understanding (MoUs) have been signed between Argentina and China to modernize the South American country’s railway system.

The agreement’s goal, according to a press release issued by Argentina’s Ministry of Transport on Thursday, is to strengthen cooperation as well as review and modernize the Belgrano Norte, Sarmiento, and Urquiza railway lines.

The three Memorandums of Understanding were signed by Argentina’s Transport Minister Alexis Guerrera and Martn Marinucci, president of Argentina’s state railroad company Trenes Argentinos Infraestructura (ADIF).

According to the press release, the signing ceremony took place on Wednesday at the Ministry of Transport’s offices, and was attended by Zhao Jinqiang of CRRC Sifang Argentina and Yi Han of CRIG in South America.

The agreement, according to Guerrera, is “a strengthening of ties with our Chinese partners and a very important step in the transportation modernization plan, which will allow us to electrify the Belgrano Norte line and sections of Sarmiento that are still diesel, renew Urquiza, continue to extend services, and incorporate technology and rolling stock for all lines and regional services.”

The move, according to Marinucci, is a “very important step” that will “improve the quality of service on all Trenes Argentinos lines.”

“Hundreds of thousands of male and female passengers will have a better quality of life,” he added.

The first memorandum, which was signed with China Railway International Group Co., was the first of its kind.

LTD (CRIG), among other things, is responsible for the modernization of the Sarmiento railway as well as renovation work between Once-Moreno, Luján-Mercedes, and Merlo-Lobos.

The second memorandum deals with China Railway International Group Co.’s modernization and electrification of the Belgrano Norte railway.

LTD (CRIG), as well as “to assess the renovation of 94 kilometers of Retiro-Villa Rosa tracks, signaling, and telecommunications,” as well as other projects.

The third memorandum is an “understanding” signed with CRRC Qingdao Sifang Co. regarding the modernization of the General Urquiza railway.

LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

Chinese companies signed agreements with Argentina in December 2020, reportedly worth US(dollar)4.7 billion, with the goal of modernizing and developing Argentina’s railway system.